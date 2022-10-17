Consumer-driven content has created a generation of digital natives who expect to find the content they need when they want it.



As a result, content management systems (CMS) now operate like e-commerce platforms. Users can browse, search and purchase content from anywhere without friction or limitations. This demand for ease of use poses new challenges for an organization’s CMS team. That’s where a content filtering system comes into play.



Does your online business need a content filtering system to protect your business and run your website smoothly and safely?

