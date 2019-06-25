16
Brands Push Back On Partnering With Social Media Influencers

Brands are expected to spend up to $10 billion by next year on social media influencers. But some companies are fighting back, accusing influencers of just trying to get something for nothing.



Written by lyceum
4 hours ago

I think we will see more of smaller brands that are doing agreements with micro-influencers over time.
