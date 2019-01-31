18
How to Help a Reporter Out and Boost Your SEO

A guide to Help a Reporter Out and writing sound bites: How to sign up for HARO, hacks to get chosen by HARO, and what to do after submitting to HARO.



Written by lyceum
13 hours ago

Janice: I have seen a Swedish version of HARO been pretty active during the recent years. I will check out HARO and sign up for, after I have laid out my content creation plan for the years to come.

All the Best,

Martin
- 0 +



Written by Janice Wald
2 days ago

Hi Philip,

Great to see you here! You must sign up! Using HARO is easy, fast, increases our exposure, and gets us links from quality blogs. Thanks for commenting.

Janice
- 0 +



Written by pvariel
2 days ago

Hi Janice,

Good to hear from you again, yes, as I mentioned in my feedback after finished reading the post, I joined the platform and looking forward to knowing more and be active more. Thanks again for the share.

Best

~Philip
- 0 +



Written by pvariel
2 days ago

Hi Janice,

Good to know more about HARO.

It is really interesting to read David Leonhardt's experience about HARO.

Will surely check more about this platform and will Signup.

Thanks for this shout out.

Keep sharing.

Best

~ Phil
- 0 +



