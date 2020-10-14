16
When you present big ideas it’s easy to use big words to amplify your meaning. But, before you write, think about the structure of your piece. And while you are writing, focus on clear writing. You may be writing a web page that presents how technical aspects of a product work or a white paper on a political idea. However complex your subject matter, you don’t need big words or long, complicated sentences to explain it to your readers.


Share your small business tips with the community!
