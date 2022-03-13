Higher gas prices can have a significant impact on small businesses. If your business is located in an area where people commute, higher gas prices can mean fewer customers. And, if you rely on deliveries or trucking to get your products to market, high gas prices can mean higher shipping costs.



These soaring costs can have a ripple effect throughout the economy. Furthermore, if the people who purchase from your business are hurt by the higher costs they will not be able to buy from you. It can be a domino effect on small businesses. (as well as household budgets!)



Learn how to survive higher gas prices' effect on your small buisness, tips to help you keep your business running with less money.

