In this episode I am talking about freedom of speech, and how you could support my content creation, by donating via my page on Ko-fi. My publication plan is to publish on a regular basis, five (5) times per week. Maybe I should get a “publication license” and become a “legally responsible publisher”? I am “breaking” the law, by doing live streaming…
