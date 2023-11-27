The Venmo Small Business Grant program offers financial support to small businesses. If you are a small business owner, you may be considering whether to apply for the 2024 grant.



In this blog post, I will explore the eligibility criteria, application process, and potential benefits of applying for the Venmo Grant for your small biz.



Whether your business should apply for the grant will depend on various factors, and I aim to provide you with the information necessary to make an informed decision.

