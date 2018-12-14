17
Vote
3 Comment
Big banks don’t want to deal with startups because of their lack of credit history.

They don’t have anything to base their approval decision on and that’s why they turn down applications from new business owners.

It is important for owners to develop strong business profiles and ratings to gain access to better funding opportunities in the future.

Here are some of the things big banks don’t want you to know.



Top BizSugar Users

This week's most active BizSugar users. Join Them!


Comments


Written by mclekevin
4 hours ago

[Moderator's note: removed spam comment. ^ML]
- 0 +



Written by amabaie
7 hours ago

I know that here in Canada, financing is the single biggest barrier start-ups have to scale up. It's a huge problem.
- 0 +



Written by pvariel
1 day 16 hours ago

Hi Erik,

Thank you so much for this wonderful news which many of the small time business owners are not aware of.

It is really good to know this initiative.

The good news is there’s a small chance that your company can get approval from a big bank. thanks, Erik for this great shout out.

Keep sharing.

Best Regards
- 0 +



Log in to comment or register here.
Subscribe
Latest Comments
Editor's Picks

Featured Moderator

Ti Roberts

Ti Roberts Ti Roberts is an Internet marketer & blogger with over 7 years experience. On her blog, she enjoys teaching her following how to generate traffic via Blogging, Social …

Share your small business tips with the community!
It's time to up your game with video on BizSugar!
Have you tried BizSugar's new video posting feature?
Post your small business video to BizSugar today!

Buttons and Widgets

Vote for this story at bizSugar.com BizSugar Contributor BizSugar Contributor BizSugar Contributor Sweet
All the top stories Featured in Alltop