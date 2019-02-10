Written content has become an integral part of an online presence, and this has created a boon for freelance writers.
As more freelance writers enter this segment, the question has to be asked, “How Much Do Freelance Writers Make?” The Pay Survey 2019 from Make a Living Writing is looking to answer this question with the help of 1,400+ participating freelance writers.
30% of Freelance Writers Make Less Than $10 Per Hour Their First Year, Survey SaysPosted by lyceum under Resources
From https://smallbiztrends.com 6 days ago
Made Hot by: Webdev1 on February 10, 2019 12:48 pm
Who Voted for this Story
Top BizSugar Users
This week's most active BizSugar users. Join Them!
Subscribe
Comments