COVID-19 Impact on Small Businesses: Analyzing Survey Results

COVID-19 had a massive impact on small businesses and the economy at large. While there's no denying this what may be more interesting is how small businesses responded. Ivana Taylor from DIY Marketers explains the results of a survey by BizSugar.com and explains what those results mean about how small businesses reacted to changes brought on by the pandemic.


Share your small business tips with the community!
