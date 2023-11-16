AI opportunities exist in every industry and business function. Currently, 77% of consumers are being exposed to Artificial Intelligence regularly on one or more devices (Pega). McKinsey predicts that by 2030, 70% of all companies might have adopted AI-driven solutions to streamline operations and improve productivity. These numbers signify that it’s the perfect time for online businesses, marketplace included, to embrace the power of AI.
How to Drive More Sales With The Power of AI?
From https://www.ideamotive.co
