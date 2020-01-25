We live in a tech-centric world; it can often be overwhelming. Digital minimalism can help you take back control and use tech intelligently once again.
How to Take Back Control of Your Work (& Life) With Digital MinimalismPosted by ferdiepre13 under Resources
From https://www.process.st 3 days ago
Made Hot by: robinandy58 on January 25, 2020 3:36 pm
Who Voted for this Story
Top BizSugar Users
This week's most active BizSugar users. Join Them!
Subscribe
Comments
7 hours ago
I think I need to use a checklist for my content creation. I want to go through the process of creating content for my blogs, podcasts, newsletter, and then have a distribution plan for the different online satellites, e.g., Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, LinkedIn.