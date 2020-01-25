17
We live in a tech-centric world; it can often be overwhelming. Digital minimalism can help you take back control and use tech intelligently once again.


Comments


Written by lyceum
7 hours ago

This comes handy, as I am developing my own version of digital minimalism (New Media Essentialism), based on the B.N.P (blog, newsletter, podcast) toolbox. I am also the co-host of a podcast called, Pen Meets Paper, there we talk about using analog tools, e.g., fountain pens, in a digital world.

I think I need to use a checklist for my content creation. I want to go through the process of creating content for my blogs, podcasts, newsletter, and then have a distribution plan for the different online satellites, e.g., Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, LinkedIn.
