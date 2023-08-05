The AWS Foundational Technical Review (FTR) is a structured self-assessment process that evaluates the architecture of your software solutions. Learn what FTR can do for you, and how to go about it.
Read Jit Blog Post: AWS FTR (Foundational Technical Review) Checklist [XLS Download]Posted by eyalkatz under Resources
From https://www.jit.io 9 days ago
Made Hot by: fusionswim on August 5, 2023 8:32 am
Who Voted for this Story
Top BizSugar Users
This week's most active BizSugar users. Join Them!
Subscribe
Comments