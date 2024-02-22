A procedure is a structured series of steps designed to achieve a specific outcome, often referred to as a work instruction or SOP. It outlines the method or process to accomplish a task, ensuring consistency and effectiveness. Procedures are crucial for compliance with standards such as ISO and Sarbanes-Oxley, as well as for training new employees and documenting company knowledge. They evolve over time into "best practices," known as Good Manufacturing Practices (GMP) in industries like medical device and pharmaceutical manufacturing.
