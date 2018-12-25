What's coming in AI in 2019Posted by estherschindler under Resources
From https://www.hpe.com 3 days ago
Made Hot by: MasterMinuteman on December 25, 2018 11:41 am
Intelligent chatbots will continue to be the on-ramp to an enterprise AI strategy for many companies, but other AI use cases will be explored across a wide swath of teams and industries. Here's what to watch for in the AI space in 2019.
Who Voted for this Story
Top BizSugar Users
This week's most active BizSugar users. Join Them!
Subscribe
Editor's Picks
Martin Lindeskog
Martin's work as a social media evangelist and "Trader in Matter & Spirit," is to provide moral and practical support to sole traders and business-minded individuals. …
Comments