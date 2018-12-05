2 Social Media Trends to Watch in 2019Posted by centralpawebster under Social Media
From https://strellasocialmedia.com 2 days ago
Made Hot by: fusionswim on December 5, 2018 10:10 am
I’ve always been cautious about making social media predictions because the ideal social strategy is unique for every business. However, there are some trends worth considering as you evaluate what tactics will grow your business.
Who Voted for this Story
Top BizSugar Users
This week's most active BizSugar users. Join Them!
Subscribe
Editor's Picks
Martin Lindeskog
Martin's work as a social media evangelist and "Trader in Matter & Spirit," is to provide moral and practical support to sole traders and business-minded individuals. …
Comments
2 hours 47 minutes ago
All the Best,
Martin