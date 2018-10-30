2018 State of Social Media Videos: Content Marketer Trends (Infographic) / Digital Information WorldPosted by irfanahmad1989 under Social Media
Just like every year, Animoto is back with its report on social videos. The survey questioned 1000+ consumers regarding how videos posted on social media impacts their purchase behavior along with 500+ marketers on how they are keeping up with the changing video trends.
For more insights, check out the complete infographic.
