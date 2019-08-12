17
Vote
2 Comment
If you’re finding it increasingly difficult to get engagement on Instagram, you’re not the only one.

The amazing Rebekah Radice and I recently sat down with the indomitable Peg Fitpatrick to talk all-things-Instagram.

Now, if anyone can get engagement on Instagram it’s Peg; and yet, even she’s finding that regular Instagram posts just aren’t getting the traction they once did.

While this is frustrating, to be sure, there is hope.



Top BizSugar Users

This week's most active BizSugar users. Join Them!


Comments


Written by Inspiretothrive
5 hours ago

Hi Martin, it is for influencers with 10,000 followers though I heard they are "opening it up" more :) Stay tuned Martin!
- 0 +



Written by lyceum
6 hours ago

Lisa: I didn't know about the Creative Account option. Is it only for influencers, or could be micro-influencers and creators (author, tea blender, sketching artist in training)?

All the Best,

Martin
- 1 +



Log in to comment or register here.
Subscribe
Latest Comments
Share your small business tips with the community!
Share your small business tips with the community!
Share your small business tips with the community!
Share your small business tips with the community!








Buttons and Widgets

Vote for this story at bizSugar.com BizSugar Contributor BizSugar Contributor BizSugar Contributor Sweet
All the top stories Featured in Alltop

SEO Company