Discover Tab on Happs and Birthday Preparation

Posted by lyceum under Social Media
I will start to include my broadcasting sessions on Happs on this blog. In the video you will hear me talk about the discover tab on Happs, and the preparation for my birthday on May 25.

Show notes with links to articles, blog posts, products and services:

- Ileane Smith
- VIP badge on Happs
- Geek Pride Day on May 25
- The Economist
- Pablo at Happs
- EGO NetCast podcast
- Twitch
- Keemun tea



