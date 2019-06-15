YouTube has a new live streaming control room inside the Studio Beta dashboard. In this video I show you how to use EcammLive (software for Macs only) so you can share your browser screen, or your iPhone screen, and even add your graphics and branding when you are using the virtual cam option. This is another fantastic way to go live on YouTube.
EcammLive Virtual Cam in the New YouTube Live Control RoomPosted by Ileane under Social Media
From https://www.youtube.com 3 days ago
Made Hot by: luvhealthcare on June 15, 2019 8:55 am
