YouTube has a new live streaming control room inside the Studio Beta dashboard. In this video I show you how to use EcammLive (software for Macs only) so you can share your browser screen, or your iPhone screen, and even add your graphics and branding when you are using the virtual cam option. This is another fantastic way to go live on YouTube.



Written by lyceum
3 hours ago

Ileane: So you could do live "screen casting" videos?
- 0 +



Written by Ileane
2 hours 45 minutes ago

Absolutely. Screencasting is great for doing demos and for bad hair days :)
- 0 +



