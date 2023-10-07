Is your Facebook page scheduled for deletion? Are you worried if it’s a legitimate notification or just another Facebook scam? In this blog post, I will explore the topic of Facebook Page Scheduled For Deletion and uncover the truth behind these notifications. Many Facebook users have received messages claiming that their pages are at risk of being deleted.



But is there any truth to these claims or is it just a ploy to deceive users? Let me provide you with some answers as I’ve seen many of them for my clients.

