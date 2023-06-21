16
Today’s internet has melded the reality between life and online content, leading vulnerable populations like teenagers to take the branding tactics of social media marketing and apply them to themselves and their sense of self.


Comments


Written by Inspiretothrive
1 day 13 minutes ago

Hi Martin, yes parents should have more common sense then letting young teenagers use social media.
Written by lyceum
7 hours ago

Lisa: I agree with you!
Written by lyceum
1 day 19 minutes ago

Rachel: I think te teenage should start to use pen and paper... ;)
Written by Inspiretothrive
2 days ago

I so agree with this one! Left a comment on the post. I hope more parents see and understand this.
Written by lyceum
1 day 20 minutes ago

It is up to the parents to decide, and then for children to decide as soon as they have right to do so.
