On my About page, I write that I will cover new media, business philosophy, and the good life (including tea), on my blog. My mission is to spread better ideas about these categories.
I have to come up with a workflow for finding featured images for the post, and see how they show up in the blog post, and on the homepage.
What are you thoughts on tags and categories. How many tags should add to a blog post, and how many categories do you need to have for your blog?
How could you describe a blog in a good way?Posted by lyceum under Social Media
From https://teaparty.media 5 days ago
Made Hot by: AmyJordan on June 16, 2023 10:37 am
Who Voted for this Story
Top BizSugar Users
This week's most active BizSugar users. Join Them!
Subscribe
Comments