How Do I Get More Followers On Social Media?Posted by amabaie under Social Media
From https://www.pickaweb.co.uk 5 days ago
Made Hot by: NolanGreen on October 18, 2018 7:06 am
I believe it’s a two-step process. The first, obvious step is to have amazing content and share it to your social media channels. In other words, make your social media channels something people will want to follow.
But that’s too obvious, so I won’t dwell on it.
The second step is to leverage the following you already have, as well as other friends, partners and…well, all those people who should be following you.
But that’s too obvious, so I won’t dwell on it.
The second step is to leverage the following you already have, as well as other friends, partners and…well, all those people who should be following you.
Who Voted for this Story
Top BizSugar Users
This week's most active BizSugar users. Join Them!
Subscribe
Editor's Picks
Ti Roberts
Ti Roberts is an Internet marketer & blogger with over 7 years experience. On her blog, she enjoys teaching her following how to generate traffic via Blogging, Social …
Comments
3 days ago