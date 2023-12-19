17
How Instagram Collections Are Replacing Guides

How Instagram Collections Are Replacing Guides
Instagram Collections have become a valuable tool for organizing and saving content. They offer a seamless way to collect Instagram’s most valuable posts. But how will these collections replace the traditional Instagram Guides?

In this blog post, I will explore the potential for Instagram Collections to revolutionize the way you can discover, save and collect Instagram private or public content on the platform.

The Guides feature will expire on December 15, 2023.

Let’s look into the possibilities with this lesser used Instagram’s feature and how to make an Instagram collection.


