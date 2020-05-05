To succeed in generating new customers through social media, part of the work is maintaining an active presence in platforms where you can observe and reach out to your audience. However, writing, designing graphics, and even thinking up captions can take time and use up a lot of creative energy when done everyday.



This is where preparing a social media calendar comes in handy, and you should set out to creating one if you find that getting in touch with your audience can help your business grow.



A social media calendar is a planning tool that details the schedule of all your social media posts, ideally prepared for month-long posting. For starters, you can use an Excel sheet, or any tool you prefer to use for listing to-dos or schedules.

