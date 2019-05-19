You started using Facebook Stories on your page and you even found out that you are eligible for the Swipe Up feature. This is fantastic because now you can add links to your website, your podcast or your landing page from your story. The new insights will tell if how many people actually Swipe Up!
How to Get Facebook Insights for Swipe Up Actions on Your StoriesPosted by Ileane under Social Media
From https://www.youtube.com 4 days ago
Made Hot by: bizyolk on May 19, 2019 10:50 am
