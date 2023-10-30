Since this new Twitter X function came about, many users wondered how to listen to Twitter Spaces on X. Twitter Spaces is a powerful tool provided by Twitter that allows users to engage in real-time audio conversations with other individuals on the platform. You can find other folks to follow as well through spaces.



This feature enables users to host and participate in live audio chat rooms, creating an interactive and immersive experience within the Twitter community.



I had listened to several newscasts on the X spaces since they came out but one day while walking I listened to Madalyn Sklar’s Twitter space and participated in it.



It made me realize it was much easier to do this while on the go vs. the old Twitter chat feature. You can learn a lot from many of the spaces, it’s like listening to a podcast.



However, I became hooked and wanted to share how you can be too!

