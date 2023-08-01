Pinning a comment on Instagram is a simple, yet powerful way to engage with your audience and spotlight their interactions. This feature lets you choose up to three comments to stick at the top of your post’s comment section. It’s like giving a virtual high-five to your most loyal fans, highlighting their thoughts for everyone else to see.
Here’s a quick guide on how to pin comments even if from a private account. Buckle up and let’s dive in!
How To Pin A Comment On Instagram For User Visibility, 5 StepsPosted by Inspiretothrive under Social Media
From https://inspiretothrive.com 4 days ago
Made Hot by: Webdev1 on August 1, 2023 7:54 am
Who Voted for this Story
Top BizSugar Users
This week's most active BizSugar users. Join Them!
Subscribe
Comments