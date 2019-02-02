Influencers that talk down being on social media is the most peculiar phenomena for a long time. Strange logic. And a great way to distance themselves to their audience. They seem ignorant to the fact they are big influencers because of one thing: social media. And they call their audience stupid.



I don’t know if you have seen it but in my YouTube-list people like Sorelle Amore, Peter McKinnon, Matti Haapoja and Sara Dietschy, CGP Grey and many more talked down checking social media. You get to hear more or less popular non-scientific truths about we are becoming stupid because of our swiping. All of them have concluded that they will lessen their own use of social media.

