Many Instagram business account owners dread getting Instagram spam comments on their posts. The reason isn’t far-fetched because these spam comments are usually unrelated to the posts made and, in most cases, mislead genuine commenters and followers. These spam comments affect the account owner’s reputation and often cause a loss of followers and customers.



Should you ignore, block, or delete spam comments on your Instagram business account? Let’s find out all about Instagram spam comments, how you get them, and how to handle them on your business account.

