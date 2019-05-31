The world of social media is constantly changing and evolving. What was an effective marketing strategy two years ago would not garner nearly the same level of success today, and in the past year we’ve seen marketers make a major push towards paid social media. According to a survey from Social Media Today, 68 percent of marketers surveyed plan to spend more on social media ads in 2019 than they did the previous year.
Is Organic Social Media Marketing a Thing of the Past?Posted by Liz_062 under Social Media
From https://ducttapemarketing.com 2 days ago
Made Hot by: maestro68 on May 31, 2019 6:38 am
