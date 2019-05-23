Do you feel like your latest business Facebook page update is seen by no one? Do you feel like you are in an empty room with no one interacting with you?



Several times a day you may check to see if anyone has looked at your latest post and nothing happened.You may reach 10 people with no engagement, no shares or comments. (And you have at least 100+ likes on your page.)



If you are seeing this with your Facebook page, you are NOT alone today!





