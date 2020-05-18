We found out today 20.5 million jobs were lost in April due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic.



And many of those jobs were people working at one of the nation’s 30 million-plus small businesses.



And, according to a recently released report by the SMB Group, Impact of COVID-19 on SMBs: Navigating a Path Forward, 43% of small businesses temporarily shut down due to the shelter-in-place orders many states put in place in response to the deadly outbreak.

But possibly the biggest unknown going forward might be just how many of those businesses will be able to open back up again, which SMB Group co-founder Laurie McCabe and I discussed earlier this week during a LinkedIn Live conversation.



“Surviving in business today includes figuring out how you can do good. Because the good you do now will have a halo effect later,” she says.

