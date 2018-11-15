20
Do you remember playing tag in elementary school? You would run around the playground and tap (tag) somebody so they would be IT. Then, they would have to chase others around and try to tag someone else not to lose the game.
If you are the last player that is tagged you lose the game. The last one tagged is called “IT.”

It was fun back in the day and a great way to get to get your energies out at recess time.

Today, it seems this game goes on in the social media realm. Buy why? Is tagging on social media a game when you get tagged and are not mentioned where the tag came from? What’s up with that?



Written by lyceum
2 hours 42 minutes ago

Lisa: I like to ping other users now and then, if I think it could be of interest to them.
- 0 +



