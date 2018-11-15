Learn How To Tag People on Social Media and When To Do ItPosted by Inspiretothrive under Social Media
From https://inspiretothrive.com 2 days ago
Made Hot by: problogger78 on November 15, 2018 4:12 pm
Do you remember playing tag in elementary school? You would run around the playground and tap (tag) somebody so they would be IT. Then, they would have to chase others around and try to tag someone else not to lose the game.
If you are the last player that is tagged you lose the game. The last one tagged is called “IT.”
It was fun back in the day and a great way to get to get your energies out at recess time.
Today, it seems this game goes on in the social media realm. Buy why? Is tagging on social media a game when you get tagged and are not mentioned where the tag came from? What’s up with that?
Comments
