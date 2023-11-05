17
Are you a small business owner looking to expand your network and connect with potential clients on LinkedIn? Look no further than the LinkedIn People directory.

This powerful tool allows you to easily search and find professionals in your industry, making it an invaluable resource for growing your business.

In this blog post, I will explore how to effectively leverage the LinkedIn People directory to connect with the right people and boost your small biz.

It will help you to find freelancers or employees to hire as well.


Written by Inspiretothrive
7 hours ago

Yes they do! Much more features.
Written by lyceum
7 hours ago

Lisa: It is time to do some searches. Do you you know if LinkedIn premium users do have more features regarding searching capabilities?
