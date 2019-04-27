17
Vote
3 Comment
Have you noticed the new Twitter features recently? Yes, Twitter has been changing the way it looks on your phone and more so on your desktop. You may have seen this welcome message below when you login to your Twitter account. Of course the changes seem confusing at first, as everything seems to be on the opposite side of what it was.



Top BizSugar Users

This week's most active BizSugar users. Join Them!


Comments


Written by lyceum
37 minutes ago

Lisa: Good to know! Do you know popular Periscope is nowadays? Will the live streaming be stored on Twitter, and you could embed the tweet in a blog post?
- 0 +



Written by lyceum
1 hour 15 minutes ago

Lisa: I am getting your book on Twitter for myself and for my podcast co-host (Presentation (Skills) in Plain English), Carina Ridenius.

Is the live feature similar to Periscope?
- 1 +



Written by Inspiretothrive
1 hour 5 minutes ago

Thank you Martin :) Much appreciated. Yes, live is similar and actually easier to do. One less login!
- 0 +



Log in to comment or register here.
Subscribe
Latest Comments
Share your small business tips with the community!
Share your small business tips with the community!
Share your small business tips with the community!
Share your small business tips with the community!








Buttons and Widgets

Vote for this story at bizSugar.com BizSugar Contributor BizSugar Contributor BizSugar Contributor Sweet
All the top stories Featured in Alltop

SEO Company