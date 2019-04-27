Have you noticed the new Twitter features recently? Yes, Twitter has been changing the way it looks on your phone and more so on your desktop. You may have seen this welcome message below when you login to your Twitter account. Of course the changes seem confusing at first, as everything seems to be on the opposite side of what it was.
New Twitter Features Along With New Twitter CameraPosted by Inspiretothrive under Social Media
From https://inspiretothrive.com 2 days ago
Made Hot by: ObjectOriented on April 27, 2019 2:48 pm
Who Voted for this Story
Top BizSugar Users
This week's most active BizSugar users. Join Them!
Subscribe
Comments
37 minutes ago
1 hour 15 minutes ago
Is the live feature similar to Periscope?
1 hour 5 minutes ago