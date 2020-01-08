17
Social media platforms like Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube have become part of our daily activities. This article features some of the best online communities and social media platforms to watch in 2020


Written by lyceum
1 hour 12 minutes ago

Adeyemi: Yes, I am worried about censorship issues. Do you have information about the company in China? I liked Vine, but it fizzled out. I am curios about TikTok, but I don't think I will use it. I will check out Parler and test this app. Thanks for sharing.

All the Best,

Martin
Written by lyceum
5 hours ago

Adeyemi: I know about TikTok, but I wonder about the company in China. I will check out Parler, as I am advocate for free speech and freedom of expression. I will talk about this service on my podcast, EGO NetCast.

Best Premises,

Martin
Written by AdeyemiAdisa
2 hours 14 minutes ago

Why worrying about the company in China? If you are worried about censorship, oh well, other social media platforms are also doing it. YouTube is shutting channels down while Twitter and Facebook remove profiles and bans users.
Latest Comments
