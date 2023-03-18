Participation and stimulation help your creative thoughts.
Now you can also see us! Vizzy it's a tool for pocasters and Vizzy supports the content. Carina and Martin are trying this out.
Listen to their discussion how important pictures really are for your brain and how often the brain needs to be stimulated for education and information.
Paint a picture - Presentation (Skills) Q&A [podcast]
