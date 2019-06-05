Why should every small business and freelancer consider podcasting? Check out these 2019 statistics from Podcast Insights:
51% of the U.S. population has listened to a podcast
49% listen at home
22% listen in a car
That surprises me as I would have thought most podcast listeners do so during their commute time.
Join us on Wednesday, June 5, 2019 from 5-9 p.m. ET to get all of your questions answered by long-time expert podcaster Martin Lindeskog, Podcaster at PoddRadio.org and EGO Netcast.
What do you want to know about podcasts? Do you know how to find the ones most relevant to you? Or how to become a guest to promote your small business?
You are welcome to start leaving your questions for Martin now in the BizSugar Mastermind Community.
Podcasting 101: How to Guest On, Start, Run and Develop a Podcast: AMA with Martin Lindeskog Wed. June 5, 2019 5-9p ETPosted by lyceum under Social Media
From https://blog.bizsugar.com 2 days ago
Made Hot by: PMVirtual on June 5, 2019 5:55 pm
Who Voted for this Story
Top BizSugar Users
This week's most active BizSugar users. Join Them!
Subscribe
Comments