Just like all the other social media platforms it's time that podcasting had their own stories too. Tune in to this episode of Podcasting Stories or #PodStories with Ms. Ileane. In this update, the question of the day is how many mics do you have and why. You'll also hear feedback from two listeners and find out about a new service that promises to be the IMDB of podcasting - Podchaser.
Podcasting Stories with Ms. IleanePosted by Ileane under Social Media
From https://www.youtube.com 2 days ago
Made Hot by: marketingvalue on July 8, 2019 9:06 am
5 hours ago
I am using the following microphones: iRig Mic Cast (IK Multimedia) for my smartphone, iPhone 6S Plus when I am recording long-distance interviews via Ringr, and for my solo episodes with Backpack Studio app. I am also using this microphone as a backup solution together with an iPad during my role as podcast producer from clients. Then I am using lavalier microphones (IK Multimedia) that are linked together (for the host and the guest) and then plugged into my mobile and monitoring headphones. During interviews in the street for my podcast about food trucks, I am using a IK Multimedia iRig Mic HD microphone. I have used my retro styled USB microphone, Samson Meteor, pretty much in the past.
Glad to hear that you gave a tip about Podchaser. Have you listened to my conversation with Cole Raven?
https://egonetcast.com/blog/2019/2/26/ego-search-on-cole-raven-of-podchaser
I am following you now on Podchaser. You could add your appearance on my show in 2015, if you want! ;)
https://egonetcast.com/blog/2015/2/11/ego-interview-with-ileane-smith
It is time for a follow up conversation, don't you think? ;)
https://www.podchaser.com/users/lyceum
All the Best,
Martin