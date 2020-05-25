We all know Facebook acquired Instagram about 8 years ago. But a new book from Bloomberg News reporter Sarah Frier discusses the inside story on how that deal went down.

I never really got Instagram until 2018, but now I understand the power of social media by posting pictures and videos from my mobile phone. Eight years ago, Mark Zuckerberg at Facebook knew what Instagram could become when he purchased it for $1B which at the time seem like an outrageous amount of money for a start up mobile app and 12 employees. Today, Instagram is estimated to be worth over $100B.

