There is no doubt that content plays a huge role in modern business success. Content creation, curation, and distribution are three must-do activities. But do they play a role in social CRM and the use of social media CRM tools?



Your particular role may require you to do each activity in varying percentages when compared to colleagues, peers, and others. But, as they say, Content is King, and it is firmly ruling the social customer relationship management court.



Content quality is very subjective. But what is clear is that sharing content – content you’ve created or curated – is one of the most effective ways to show value online.

