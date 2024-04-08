16
Social Reach: Create Brand Awareness, Grow Your Audience

Social reach is a top-of-the-funnel metric that is invaluable as an indicator of how many internet users your content is reaching. By being able to quantify how many, you can quickly discern how many potential and existing customers are learning about and contributing to the visibility of your brand.


Share your small business tips with the community!
