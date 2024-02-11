16
Vote
1 Comment

Social Sesh: Video Editing Tips for the Camera Shy

Social Sesh: Video Editing Tips for the Camera Shy - https://strellasocialmedia.com Avatar Posted by centralpawebster under Social Media
From https://strellasocialmedia.com 8 hours ago
Made Hot by: thelastword on February 11, 2024 3:48 pm
These video editing tips are tailored for the camera-shy yet eager to shine on social media. Learn how to trim dead space, incorporate strategic zoom-ins, and more to captivate your audience. Embrace the power of editing to overcome hesitation and let your authenticity shine through!


Top BizSugar Users

This week's most active BizSugar users. Join Them!


Comments


Written by lyceum
7 hours ago

Rachel: Thanks for sharing these tips! I am not so camera shy these days, but I have not done much of video editing. On the other hand, I have done plenty of audio editing during the years. ;)

All the Best,

Martin
- 0 +



Log in to comment or register here.
Subscribe
Latest Comments
Share your small business tips with the community!
Share your small business tips with the community!
Share your small business tips with the community!
Share your small business tips with the community!








Buttons and Widgets

Vote for this story at bizSugar.com BizSugar Contributor BizSugar Contributor BizSugar Contributor Sweet
All the top stories Featured in Alltop

SEO Company