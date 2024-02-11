Ayn Rand would have been 119 years old on Feb 2, 2024. Today we have Philosopher Andrew Bernstein with us to discuss her novels and philosophy. We talk about the significance of The Fountainhead and Atlas Shrugged, along with his own impact on her ideas with the works he has authored. We look into the future of an 'Objectivist' society, too. All around, a lively talk.
The Number 119 [podcast]
From https://www.thesecularfoxhole.live 8 days ago
February 11, 2024
