16
Vote
0 Comment

The Number 119 [podcast]

The Number 119 [podcast] - https://www.thesecularfoxhole.live Avatar Posted by lyceum under Social Media
From https://www.thesecularfoxhole.live 8 days ago
Made Hot by: LimeWood on February 11, 2024 11:41 am
Ayn Rand would have been 119 years old on Feb 2, 2024. Today we have Philosopher Andrew Bernstein with us to discuss her novels and philosophy. We talk about the significance of The Fountainhead and Atlas Shrugged, along with his own impact on her ideas with the works he has authored. We look into the future of an 'Objectivist' society, too. All around, a lively talk.


Top BizSugar Users

This week's most active BizSugar users. Join Them!


Comments


Log in to comment or register here.
Subscribe
Latest Comments
Share your small business tips with the community!
Share your small business tips with the community!
Share your small business tips with the community!
Share your small business tips with the community!








Buttons and Widgets

Vote for this story at bizSugar.com BizSugar Contributor BizSugar Contributor BizSugar Contributor Sweet
All the top stories Featured in Alltop

SEO Company