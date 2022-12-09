In this episode we talk about communication, information and presentation, and how important it is to give the right information at the right time, to the right person. Ta-da! And today we are going to talk about Show Notes.
Show notes what’s it all about? Why should we use it? Or should we?
Show notes are an important part to communicate with your listeners and engage them even better. Find out and listen to this podcast episode, why it is so valuable with show notes, and why you should use it.
The show must go on! [podcast]Posted by lyceum under Social Media
From https://presentation.captivate.fm 8 days ago
Made Hot by: LimeWood on December 9, 2022 12:54 pm
Who Voted for this Story
-
lyceum
-
amabaie
-
Inspiretothrive
-
NolanGreen
-
ObjectOriented
-
bloggerpalooza
-
centrifugePR
-
FutureVision
-
SimplySmallBiz
-
AmyJordan
-
thecorneroffice
-
leonesimmy
-
profmarketing
-
mikehartman1
-
MarketWiz
-
LimeWood
-
2013Taxes
-
brutusreportblogspot
-
2011tax
-
eScoutRoom
-
FastSwings
-
2010Taxes
-
2012Taxes
-
Steve2014Taxes
-
GotFreeBusinessCards2
-
2012tax
Top BizSugar Users
This week's most active BizSugar users. Join Them!
Subscribe
Comments