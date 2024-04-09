16
Vote
0 Comment
It’s not just TikTok that could be in jeopardy due to the highly contentious proposed bill, which could see the much-loved video-sharing platform banned in the United States. Facebook could be, too, at least if Donald Trump has his way.
Reiterating his opposition to Congressional efforts to ban TikTok, the former president argues that Facebook should also be banned if the TikTok bill is passed.


Top BizSugar Users

This week's most active BizSugar users. Join Them!


Comments


Log in to comment or register here.
Subscribe
Latest Comments
Share your small business tips with the community!
Share your small business tips with the community!
Share your small business tips with the community!
Share your small business tips with the community!








Buttons and Widgets

Vote for this story at bizSugar.com BizSugar Contributor BizSugar Contributor BizSugar Contributor Sweet
All the top stories Featured in Alltop

SEO Company