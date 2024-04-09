It’s not just TikTok that could be in jeopardy due to the highly contentious proposed bill, which could see the much-loved video-sharing platform banned in the United States. Facebook could be, too, at least if Donald Trump has his way.
Reiterating his opposition to Congressional efforts to ban TikTok, the former president argues that Facebook should also be banned if the TikTok bill is passed.
Trump says Facebook Should Also be Banned if TikTok Bill Passes
