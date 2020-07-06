Amazon maintained its position in the number one spot and saw its brand value increase 32%, or almost $100 billion, to $415.8 billion, according to the 15th annual Top 100 Most Valuable Global Brands ranking released earlier this week by advertising firm WPP and research firm Kantar.
And they are smoking the competition, as #2 Apple is over $50 billion behind.
It’s easy to see that COVID-19 has been a big factor in this increase in value, as the size and speed of the shift to online shopping brought on by the virus caught everyone off guard.
But even after a shaky period at the beginning of the crisis, Amazon seems to have weathered the storm and is operating at levels customers have grown accustomed to.
Watching Amazon: Online Grocery Shopping Rose 7x in a Month [podcast]
From https://smallbiztrends.com
