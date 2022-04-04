28
Vote
2 Comment
For those of you who don’t know, Reddit is a user-generated social news site.

Users can create “subreddits” to focus on particular topics and then post links to articles or other types of content that fit within the subreddit guidelines.

This means that if you have an interest in anything from world news to bacon, there will be a corresponding subreddit for it.

In addition, all posts are ranked by upvotes and downvotes, so the best ones rise to the top while junk falls away.

There’s also something called “karma points.”

This article will teach you everything that you need to know about getting more Reddit Karma without losing any of the points that you’ve already earned!


Top BizSugar Users

This week's most active BizSugar users. Join Them!


Comments


Written by Inspiretothrive
2 hours 26 minutes ago

I am Martin and it is the hardest social network to learn, I've found. It's taken my years. There is always more to learn!
- 0 +



Written by lyceum
2 hours 38 minutes ago

Lisa: Are you active on Reddit? I have an account, but I have not figured it out yet. ;)

All the Best,

Martin
- 0 +



Log in to comment or register here.
Subscribe
Latest Comments
Share your small business tips with the community!
Share your small business tips with the community!
Share your small business tips with the community!
Share your small business tips with the community!








Buttons and Widgets

Vote for this story at bizSugar.com BizSugar Contributor BizSugar Contributor BizSugar Contributor Sweet
All the top stories Featured in Alltop

SEO Company