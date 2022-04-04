For those of you who don’t know, Reddit is a user-generated social news site.



Users can create “subreddits” to focus on particular topics and then post links to articles or other types of content that fit within the subreddit guidelines.



This means that if you have an interest in anything from world news to bacon, there will be a corresponding subreddit for it.



In addition, all posts are ranked by upvotes and downvotes, so the best ones rise to the top while junk falls away.



There’s also something called “karma points.”



This article will teach you everything that you need to know about getting more Reddit Karma without losing any of the points that you’ve already earned!

